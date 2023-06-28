M27 delays between Fareham and Port Solent this morning - this is why
Police were called to a collision on the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent this morning (June 28) which caused delays.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST
Delays built up between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Port Solent, on the M27 this morning following a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.22 this morning to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.
‘A car collided with a van. No-one was injured.
‘The road is now clear.’