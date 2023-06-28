News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

M27 delays between Fareham and Port Solent this morning - this is why

Police were called to a collision on the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent this morning (June 28) which caused delays.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Delays built up between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Port Solent, on the M27 this morning following a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.22 this morning to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

‘A car collided with a van. No-one was injured.

The incident has caused delays on the roadsThe incident has caused delays on the roads
The incident has caused delays on the roads
Most Popular

‘The road is now clear.’

Related topics:PoliceFarehamM27Port SolentHampshire