All northbound lanes of the M3 between junction 13 in Eastleigh and junction 12 in Chandlers Ford were held due to the incident earlier this afternoon, according to a Hampshire County Council traffic monitoring service.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at 2.23pm after four cars were involved in the pile-up, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

A traffic incident has been reported on the M3.

A police spokesman said: ‘A grey Mazda, a white Renault van, a silver Renault and a black Volkswagen were involved in an incident, causing a number of live lanes of traffic to be blocked.

‘Traffic has been stopped prior to the collision to allow for recovery of the vehicles onto the hard shoulder.

‘No injuries have been reported at this time, but emergency services remain on-scene.’

Lanes on the M3 have now been reopened, but one lane remains blocked due to the incident, according to traffic monitoring service Romanse.