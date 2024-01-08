News you can trust since 1877
M27 drivers delayed as two motorway lanes blocked due to traffic incident

Motorists are delayed this evening due to a traffic incident which blocked two lanes of a Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:48 GMT
According to Hampshire County Council’s live traffic monitoring service, two lanes of the M27 Eastbound is currently obstructed in between Hedge End and Bursledon.

Hants Traffic reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Two lanes BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to RTI, delays back past J7.”

More details to follow.

