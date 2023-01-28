News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M27 reopened in Hampshire: Teenage girl seriously injured after incident on motorway

A teenage girl has been seriously injured after an incident on the M27 near Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:48pm

Police say they were called just after 3.07pm to a ‘report of a concern for the welfare of a teenage girl’, who has suffered serious injuries.

Both carriageways of the motorway were closed between Junction 11 and 12 while the air ambulance landed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The westbound carriageway reopened just after 4pm and the eastbound side was reopened at 5.30pm.

Most Popular

NOW READ: Hampshire police officers are suspended on full pay after being accused of sexual offences

Traffic on the M27 this afternoon as police and paramedics dealt with a seriously injured teenage girl Picture: Ryan Martin
M27HampshirePortsmouthPolice