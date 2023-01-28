M27 reopened in Hampshire: Teenage girl seriously injured after incident on motorway
A teenage girl has been seriously injured after an incident on the M27 near Portsmouth.
By Tom Morton
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:48pm
Police say they were called just after 3.07pm to a ‘report of a concern for the welfare of a teenage girl’, who has suffered serious injuries.
Both carriageways of the motorway were closed between Junction 11 and 12 while the air ambulance landed.
The westbound carriageway reopened just after 4pm and the eastbound side was reopened at 5.30pm.