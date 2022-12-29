Officers rushed to the scene between junctions 3 and 5 of the M27. Police closed the westbound carriageway, but it has since been reopened.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed one male was taken to a medical facility. Police closed the route after receiving reports at 12.40pm.

Before the route was reopened, a police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident on the M27 westbound.

‘We were called at 12.40pm this afternoon to reports of the concern for the welfare of a man.

‘The westbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 3 and 5, we encourage anyone who needs to travel via this route to please make alternative arrangements.’

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported traffic was backed up to Hedge End and motorists were dealing with delays of roughly 20 minutes.

