Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses after two vehicles collided on the M3 at midnight last night.

One man is in hospital and another suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Police attended a collision involving a silver Hyundai i10 and silver Volkswagen Caddy Van, which happened between junctions 8 and 9 on the southbound carriageway.

‘A man in his 50s from Basingstoke has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, a second man in his 50s from Alresford suffered minor injuries in the collision. They were in separate vehicles.

‘The road was closed while emergency services attended. Enquiries into the exact circumstances are underway.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or moments leading to it, particularly anyone with dash cam footage from the area of the vehicles described.’

