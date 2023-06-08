News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Man dead following fatal collision on major Hampshire road

A 79-year-old man died in a fatal collision on the A31, police have confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST

The collision happened on the A31 southbound carriageway and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.27pm yesterday (7 June) to reports of a serious collision on the A31 southbound carriageway near the Hen and Chicken pub in Alton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘This involved a red Suzuki Alto and a green Frazer Nash. The driver of the Frazer Nash car, a 79-year-old man from Tongham, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police appeal after fatal collisionPolice appeal after fatal collision
Police appeal after fatal collision
Most Popular

‘His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We are now calling for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 44230225239.

Related topics:Hampshire