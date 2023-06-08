The collision happened on the A31 southbound carriageway and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.27pm yesterday (7 June) to reports of a serious collision on the A31 southbound carriageway near the Hen and Chicken pub in Alton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This involved a red Suzuki Alto and a green Frazer Nash. The driver of the Frazer Nash car, a 79-year-old man from Tongham, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police appeal after fatal collision

‘His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We are now calling for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad