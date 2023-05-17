News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Man dies in horror crash on the M3 near Winchester involving Mercedes and lorry with motorway closed for hours

A man was killed in a horrific crash on a motorway which closed the route for hours.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read

Police rushed to the scene of the fatal collision on the M3 southbound yesterday morning. The incident happened near junction 11 for Winchester at 10.43am.

The crash involved a broken down HGV and a grey Mercedes Sprinter. A man from Walsall, 38 – who was driving the Mercedes – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Son pleads with energy company Ovo Energy to stop billing his father - who 'could die any day'

Police were called to the crash on the M3 southbound at 10.43am. Picture: Google Street View.Police were called to the crash on the M3 southbound at 10.43am. Picture: Google Street View.
Police were called to the crash on the M3 southbound at 10.43am. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘I would like to thank motorists for their patience yesterday whilst we dealt with the aftermath of this incident, with our partners from the emergency services, highways agency and specialist recovery. I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or either vehicle just prior to the collision to contacts us.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage that may assist our investigation.’ The motorway was closed for most of the day while the emergency services cleared the area and investigated what happened. It was cleared yesterday evening at around 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Gosport man undergoes chemotherapy for Ewing's Sarcoma for the fourth time since 2015

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the dynamics of the collision led to a complicated and difficult recovery – following an initial investigation. Police are calling on the public for more information about the crash.

People can call 101, quoting the reference number 44230192336.