Man dies in horror crash on the M3 near Winchester involving Mercedes and lorry with motorway closed for hours
A man was killed in a horrific crash on a motorway which closed the route for hours.
Police rushed to the scene of the fatal collision on the M3 southbound yesterday morning. The incident happened near junction 11 for Winchester at 10.43am.
The crash involved a broken down HGV and a grey Mercedes Sprinter. A man from Walsall, 38 – who was driving the Mercedes – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘I would like to thank motorists for their patience yesterday whilst we dealt with the aftermath of this incident, with our partners from the emergency services, highways agency and specialist recovery. I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or either vehicle just prior to the collision to contacts us.
‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage that may assist our investigation.’ The motorway was closed for most of the day while the emergency services cleared the area and investigated what happened. It was cleared yesterday evening at around 9pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the dynamics of the collision led to a complicated and difficult recovery – following an initial investigation. Police are calling on the public for more information about the crash.
People can call 101, quoting the reference number 44230192336.