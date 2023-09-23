Man in his 50s fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a bus in Hampshire
The collision happened in Bevois Valley Road, Southampton, earlier this morning (September 23). Officers have closed the road while an investigation is being carried out.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 8.59am to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.
“There were lots of people in the area at the time of the collision who would have seen what happened. If you were one of these people, or if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"We would also like to speak to anyone with properties or businesses along the road who may have caught the incident on CCTV.
“Officers are still at the scene and the road will remain closed for some time.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230388465. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.