Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision happened in Bevois Valley Road, Southampton, earlier this morning (September 23). Officers have closed the road while an investigation is being carried out.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 8.59am to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

NOW READ: HMS Lancaster seizes huge heroin and hashish haul

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened in Bevois Valley Road, Southampton, earlier this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

“There were lots of people in the area at the time of the collision who would have seen what happened. If you were one of these people, or if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We would also like to speak to anyone with properties or businesses along the road who may have caught the incident on CCTV.

“Officers are still at the scene and the road will remain closed for some time.”