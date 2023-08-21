The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since passed away.

His family have been made aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Police continue to investigate a fatal collision in Fareham.

The police are continuing their enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist them.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, get in touch.