Man in his 50's has died in fatal Fareham collision - police appealing for information
The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, occurred at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (August 16) on Daedulus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane.
The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since passed away.
His family have been made aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.
The police are continuing their enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist them.
If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, get in touch.
Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.