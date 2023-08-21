News you can trust since 1877
Man in his 50's has died in fatal Fareham collision - police appealing for information

A man in his 50’s has died following a serious collision in Fareham and police are continuing to investigate the incident.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, occurred at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (August 16) on Daedulus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane.

The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since passed away.

His family have been made aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Police continue to investigate a fatal collision in Fareham.
The police are continuing their enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist them.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, get in touch.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.

Call 101 quoting the reference 44230331754 if you have information.

