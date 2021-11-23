Man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Gosport

A grey Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man in his 60s in Rowner Road at 9.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident that took place yesterday evening.

A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Rowner Road in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

The man was taken to Southampton General Hospital after being hit by the car, and is still there. Hampshire police are continuing their enquiries to find out the exact circumstances of what happened.

Witnesses who saw the incident, or have dash cam footage of the collision, are asked to phone the 101 and quote the reference number 44210469809.

