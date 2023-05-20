Mein Schiff 3: Portsmouth prepares to welcome largest ship to ever enter the harbour
The biggest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth is due in the harbour next week.
On Friday Mein Schiff 3 will sail into Portsmouth and at 293.8m will be the largest vessel to ever come into the harbour.
The cruise ship is due to pass the Round Tower at about 5am and will depart at about 7pm.
She will be carrying German tourists and will be met by a delegation from Shaping Portsmouth, the business organisation which promotes the city.
The current record-holder for the largest ship in the harbour is Virgin Voyages’ Scarlett Lady at 277m, which spent much of the summer of 2021 in Portsmouth.
Mein Schiff 3 is also due to visit on July 8 and August 1.
The port is currently undergoing a revamp, which will see a new cruise ship terminal built, as it continues its bid to increase the number of cruises that either start from or call in at Portsmouth. The aim is to see 200 a year.