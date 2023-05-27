Mein Schiff 3: See inside the largest ship ever to enter Portsmouth Harbour as delegates celebrated arrival
A delegation from Shaping Portsmouth welcomed the onboard guests to Portsmouth after the vessel docked. The TUI cruise vessel is 293.3m in length and weighs 99,536 in gross tonnage.
Captivating drone footage was taken of Mein Schiff 3 throughout the day. Portsmouth International Port director, Mike Sellers, said it was a major coup for the vessel to call into the harbour.
He added that it shows the city is a must-see destination. The News was given a tour of the ship and all it’s luxury.
Here are some of the pictures of what the cruise liner looks like.