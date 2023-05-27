Onlookers were amazed at the majesty of Mein Schiff 3 as it entered the port yesterday morning.

A delegation from Shaping Portsmouth welcomed the onboard guests to Portsmouth after the vessel docked. The TUI cruise vessel is 293.3m in length and weighs 99,536 in gross tonnage.

Captivating drone footage was taken of Mein Schiff 3 throughout the day. Portsmouth International Port director, Mike Sellers, said it was a major coup for the vessel to call into the harbour.

He added that it shows the city is a must-see destination. The News was given a tour of the ship and all it’s luxury.

Here are some of the pictures of what the cruise liner looks like.

Mein Schiff 3 TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 becomes the largest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth harbour on Friday, May 26.

Mein Schiff 3 arrived into the harbour at 6.30am this morning.

The TUI cruise vessel is carrying 2400 mostly German passengers.

Portsmouth International Port is pushing for more cruise ships to stop off at the harbour.