Mein Schiff 3: See inside the largest ship ever to enter Portsmouth Harbour as delegates celebrated arrival

Onlookers were amazed at the majesty of Mein Schiff 3 as it entered the port yesterday morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th May 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 07:27 BST

A delegation from Shaping Portsmouth welcomed the onboard guests to Portsmouth after the vessel docked. The TUI cruise vessel is 293.3m in length and weighs 99,536 in gross tonnage.

Captivating drone footage was taken of Mein Schiff 3 throughout the day. Portsmouth International Port director, Mike Sellers, said it was a major coup for the vessel to call into the harbour.

He added that it shows the city is a must-see destination. The News was given a tour of the ship and all it’s luxury.

Here are some of the pictures of what the cruise liner looks like.

TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 becomes the largest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth harbour on Friday, May 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4469)

1. Mein Schiff 3

TUI cruise vessel Mein Schiff 3 becomes the largest ship ever to sail into Portsmouth harbour on Friday, May 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4469) Photo: Sarah Standing

Mein Schiff 3 arrived into the harbour at 6.30am this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4548)

2. Mein Schiff 3

Mein Schiff 3 arrived into the harbour at 6.30am this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (260523-4548) Photo: Sarah Standing (260523-4548)

The TUI cruise vessel is carrying 2400 mostly German passengers.

3. Mein Schiff 3

The TUI cruise vessel is carrying 2400 mostly German passengers. Photo: Sarah Standing (260523-4546)

Portsmouth International Port is pushing for more cruise ships to stop off at the harbour.

4. Mein Schiff 3

Portsmouth International Port is pushing for more cruise ships to stop off at the harbour. Photo: Sarah Standing

