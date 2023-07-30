Memories of city trolleybuses rekindled with nostalgic 60th anniversary journey

Richard Newman, a passenger on the final trolleybus 60 years ago, poses in front of the PD3. Picture by Bob Hind

The bus concerned - a 1959 Leyland PD3 - took the 5 and 6 route to replace the trolleybus’s journey from Cosham Red Lion to Eastney and the Southsea Dockyard terminus, returning to Eastney via Greetham Street, Blackfriars Road and Goldsmith Avenue.

A group from the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot at Wicor, Portchester, who undertake restoration of several old corporation buses, were the passengers for the anniversary journey.

The last trolleybus service in Portsmouth had taken place on July 27 1963.

The last bus re-enactment outside Highland Road Cemetery. Preservation members (from left) Barry Cox, John Bramble, Richard Newman, Alan Warbank, Bob Hind, Rob Jones. Dave Dean was the driver. Picture by Nigel Appleford

The depot houses one of the surviving Portsmouth trolleybuses on behalf of the City Museum. This bus will be amongst several vehicles on display for the open day on Sunday, September 3.

The other survivor, No. 313, which worked the last journey, sees regular operations at the East Anglia Transport Museum at Lowestoft following restoration.

The names of the driver and conductor on the last run 60 years ago have not been recorded and saved for posterity.

The conductor would have had a very hard job as over 200 tickets were issued just for the last return journey alone.

The City of Portsmouth Coat-of-Arms which adorned all the city buses at one time. Picture by Bob Hind

The fare was one shilling (5p) but the ticket machine only issued tickets up to 9d, so two tickets for 9d and 3d had to be issued to each passenger. For those of a certain age, there were twelve old pennies to a shilling.

Trolleybuses were first introduced in Portsmouth August 1934 as a tramcar replacement, the first route connecting Cosham Railway Station with South Parade Pier via North End and Fratton Bridge.

One route ceased in 1958 and two more routes were converted in December 1961 when the North End depot in Gladys Avenue lost its operational trolleybuses. The fleet had dwindled down to just two dozen, all running out of Eastney depot.

At one time there were 115, although only 100 had been licensed at any one time.

The last pre-war A.E.C buses finished their 27-year career running on the service 17 & 18 Eastney-Dockyard-Eastney circular routes after June 22 1963.