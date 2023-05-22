Teams from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit were strategically placed at intervals along the M3 to monitor the motorway between Southampton and Farnborough on Wednesday, May 17 with officers watching for offences such as speeding, using mobile phones while driving, no insurance and no tax.In total, more than 60 vehicles were stopped, including 21 HGVs. 25 motorists received fines for traffic offences and 149 speeding offences were also identified by the camera safety team.In addition, four arrests were made following vehicle stops, with one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving, one person arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, and two people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.PC Michael Cork, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a successful operation with officers and other agencies covering a vast stretch of motorway.“We carry out these specialist operations to make our roads safer and to stop any motorists committing offences.“I hope seeing such a robust policing presence on this major route provides reassurance to the public that we are committed to this task and discourages bad driving across our road network.”