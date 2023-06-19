A spokesperson for the police said: ‘This occurred on the A3 northbound carriageway, near the slip road at Longmoor.

‘The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old from Bordon, suffered an ankle injury and the driver of the van did not stop at the scene.

The incident has caused delays on the roads

‘We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to appeal to anyone who has information and has not already spoken to us to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of this incident and anyone who could identify the van involved.’