Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run crash on A3 northbound carriageway, near Longmoor slip road
Police were called at 3.30pm on Friday following reports of a collision between a motorbike and a white van towing a trailer.
A spokesperson for the police said: ‘This occurred on the A3 northbound carriageway, near the slip road at Longmoor.
‘The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old from Bordon, suffered an ankle injury and the driver of the van did not stop at the scene.
‘We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to appeal to anyone who has information and has not already spoken to us to come forward.
‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of this incident and anyone who could identify the van involved.’
To report any information call 101 quoting reference 44230239372 or contact the police via the website.