Multi-vehicle collision on the A32 near Swanmore leaves one driver injured as police warn of congestion

DRIVERS face delays as the A32 has been reported partially blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:39 pm

The road is congested near the Swanmore turn-off, near the Bishops Wood Road junction.

An ambulance is on the scene, and police were called at 5.20pm to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

Police and ambulances at the junction. Picture: Tom Morton

The driver of one of the vehicles has reported minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently at the scene while the road is cleared.

‘There are no road closures in place but there is congestion.’

