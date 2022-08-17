Multi-vehicle collision on the A32 near Swanmore leaves one driver injured as police warn of congestion
DRIVERS face delays as the A32 has been reported partially blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:39 pm
The road is congested near the Swanmore turn-off, near the Bishops Wood Road junction.
An ambulance is on the scene, and police were called at 5.20pm to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.
The driver of one of the vehicles has reported minor injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently at the scene while the road is cleared.
‘There are no road closures in place but there is congestion.’