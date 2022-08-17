Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road is congested near the Swanmore turn-off, near the Bishops Wood Road junction.

An ambulance is on the scene, and police were called at 5.20pm to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

Police and ambulances at the junction. Picture: Tom Morton

The driver of one of the vehicles has reported minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently at the scene while the road is cleared.