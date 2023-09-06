New role in Kier Starmer’s Shadow Cabinet for Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan

Stephen Morgan is the new Shadow Minister for Rail

The Portsmouth South MP, previously his party’s Shadow Minister for Schools from December 2021, is the new Shadow Minister of State for Rail.

Mr Morgan said: “As a regular rail user myself, I am all too aware of the Government’s continued failures within the sector and the need to put passengers back at the heart of our railways.

“The Conservatives’ broken transport system is failing millions. Labour will reform our transport networks, so they work for the people and communities who rely on them.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Shadow Transport team to bring our railways into public ownership and put passengers first.”

Mr Morgan, 42, has been an active local campaigner and a strong national voice on transport issues.

In his new role, he will hold the government to account for rising fairs, neglected infrastructure projects and industrial action, making the case for fit-for-purpose national rail services for the economy of the future, as well as prepare Labour’s plan for transport in Government.

Mr Morgan added: “Record delays, cancellations and overcrowding have become the norm, while passengers are paying more and more for less and less.

"Over a decade of dismal Conservative failure has left the country with second-rate infrastructure, and broken rail services failing passengers.

“Railways must be run for passengers, not profit.

"I will do all I can to deliver Labour’s vision for local communities, ensuring rail services are fit for purpose, greener, faster, cheaper and reliable for those who use them.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 41 per cent of train services in Britain during the first half of the year were delayed by at least a minute.

A further 3% were cancelled, while 56% were on time.

Reliability of services across Britain has been affected by a series of issues, including infrastructure failures and strikes by staff, the latter having started in the summer of 2022 and showing no signs of ending soon.

The Railway Industry Association has 350 companies in membership in a sector that contributes £43 billion in economic growth and £14 billion in tax revenue each year, as well as employing 710,000 people.

Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association, said: “On behalf of the Association, our members and the wider rail supply community, I’d like to welcome Stephen Morgan MP as the new Shadow Rail Minister.

“Mr Morgan takes up his new position at a pivotal time, as we await forthcoming news of Great British Railways legislation and restructure, and with the industry ready to deliver much needed increased capacity for the railway and the supply sector in the months and years ahead, following the strong bounceback post-Covid by returning passengers and freight.

"There is much work for him to do, to promote and campaign on this positive agenda.”