New taxi rank opens as part of the new Gosport bus interchange scheme is completed

Gosport Bus Station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 301223-47)

The new taxi rank and passenger drop-off, together with the provision of short-stay parking spaces on The Esplanade, will be in operation from Thursday. The existing taxi rank and parking spaces next to Falkland Gardens will close to traffic on the same day to enable construction of the new bus interchange.

A new shelter for the taxi rank will be installed in late February, whilst the final landscaping works will be undertaken later this year during the appropriate planting season.

This is part of a package of public transport improvements being delivered by Hampshire County Council. The funding for the project has come from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund with a £700,000 contribution from Gosport Borough Council.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the county council’s cabinet lead member for universal services, said: “Having completed this stage of the Gosport Bus Interchange improvement scheme, work can now start on constructing the new bus interchange with the expectation of full completion later in the summer. We appreciate that the construction work is causing some local disruption, but this is unavoidable and we’re doing all that we can to minimise any inconvenience. I would like to thank everyone for their continued patience.”