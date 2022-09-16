North End collision involving car and pedestrian leaves six-year-old with cuts to face
A YOUNG boy has suffered injuries to his face following a collision involving a car.
Police were called at 9.08 this morning (Friday, September 16) to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Chichester Road and London Road.
Emergency services including an ambulance attended the collision scene in North End.
The pedestrian, a six-year-old boy, suffered minor cuts to his face.
The road was clear by 10.30am.
No arrests have been made.