North End collision involving car and pedestrian leaves six-year-old with cuts to face

A YOUNG boy has suffered injuries to his face following a collision involving a car.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:39 am

Police were called at 9.08 this morning (Friday, September 16) to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Chichester Road and London Road.

Emergency services including an ambulance attended the collision scene in North End.

Ambulance.

The pedestrian, a six-year-old boy, suffered minor cuts to his face.

The road was clear by 10.30am.

No arrests have been made.