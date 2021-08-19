Work continues on the Stubbington bypass Picture: Malcolm Wells

As work continues on the construction of the Stubbington Bypass, a diversion will be closed between August 31 and September 6.

Peak Lane will be closed from 8pm to 5am each night, between the roundabout at Rowan Way and Longfield Avenue, and the junction with Oakcroft Lane.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council and executive lead member for economy, transport and environment, said: 'I would advise people to plan their journeys in advance to factor in these essential closures which will help us stay on track to deliver this major scheme

‘Our operatives will do all they can to keep disruption to the traveling public to a minimum.’

With these roadworks, a new junction will be built between Peak Lane and the new bypass.

A diversion will take motorists via Newgate Lane from the A27 or Titchfield Road from the B3334.

Mays Lane and its side roads south of Oakcroft Lane will be accessible to and from Gosport Road.

‘We made a commitment to the people of Gosport and Stubbington to improve traffic and travel in south Hampshire,’ Cllr Humby added.

‘This project represents a key part of the county council’s strategy to improve access into Gosport and Fareham, to reduce congestion and improve journey time reliability for road users.

‘Improving the transport network will encourage investment and development into the area and help to provide new jobs for local people – the completion of this scheme, scheduled for spring 2022, will support the economic recovery of the area, and the whole of Hampshire, as we move away from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.'