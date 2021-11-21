Portsmouth City Council is shutting down parts of Lake Road in Landport from Monday, November 22 until Friday, December 3.

A statement said: ‘We need to put in some temporary road closures and parking bay suspensions on Lake Road and the surrounding area.

‘This is so our contractor can safely undertake some survey work.

Lake Road. Picture: Google

‘Work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am from (November 22) to (December 3).’

Closures include

November 22-28: A single lane will be closed in Lake Road between Cornmill Street and the roundabout by Church Street.

November 29-30: Both lanes will be closed in Church Street, from Cornwallis Crescent to Lake Road roundabout.

December 1-3: Both lanes will be closed in Lake Road from the roundabout to Clarendon Street.

Parking suspended

Several parking bays along Lake Road will be closed off between 8pm to 6am from November 22 to November 26.

Some 16 bays will be out of use between Holbrook Road and Cornmill Street.

These spaces are outside Rogate, Blendworth and Catisfield House.

A council statement added: ‘We ask that you park elsewhere during this period.

‘The residential parking zone in this area is operational from 9am until 6pm allowing those without a permit to park in Alexandra Road and Drummond Road between 6pm and 9am only.

‘Overnight parking is available in Clarence Street Car Park and is free between 10pm and 7am.

‘Failure to move your vehicle may result in a penalty charge notice (PCN).’

