Pensioner, 78, dies after being struck by Ford Focus in Bedhampton with paramedics and air ambulance deployed to save him
A PENSIONER has died after being hit by a car in Bedhampton.
The 78-year-old man from Hayling was struck by a blue Ford Focus yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, scrambled at the scene at 2pm in New Road.
It happened near the junction of Ingledene Close and the Bedhampton railway station.
Despite the efforts of the public, police, and paramedics, the man died at the scene.
Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which was near the Bedhampton train station, or may have seen the pedestrian or the Ford Focus in or near the road in the time leading up to the incident.
‘The man had a distinctive walking frame and I am appealing to people in the area who may have seen him approaching the scene of this collision.’
Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting 44220353113.