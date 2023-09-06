News you can trust since 1877
Pictures show wrecked overturned car on busy Portsmouth road which rolled over in crash

Police cordoned off a busy road in Portsmouth following a destructive crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST

Pictures show a black car on its roof in London Road, Hilsea, at roughly 9pm last night. Debris from the vehicle had scattered across the road.

Other vehicles, including a parked Peugeot, were also damaged. Firefighters, police and medical personnel were all deployed to the scene.

Officers taped off the area near the junction with Ophir Road while they worked at the scene. The route was reopened later that evening once the area was made safe.

Police confirmed that only one car was involved in the crash. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 8.40pm yesterday to a report of a single vehicle collision on London Road.

"No injuries were reported.”

