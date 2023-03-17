News you can trust since 1877
Plea to avoid M27 at Portsmouth as police deal with an incident

Drivers have been told to avoid the M27 near Portsmouth this evening (March 17) by police following a collision.

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 19:35 GMT

Emergency services have been called to the incident on the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) and Hampshire Police’s roads policing unit are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The road traffic incident has left both lanes blocked causing delays across the area. Diversions have been put in place.

Police are at the scene
