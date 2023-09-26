Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pedestrian, a young man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appeal launched after teenager taken to hospital following collision with a Kia.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision at the junction of St Marys Road and Fratton Road in Portsmouth last night.

"Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage of the collision?