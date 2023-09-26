News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal after teenage pedestrian taken to hospital following collision with Kia

A teenage pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Officers were called at around 7.30pm on September 25 to a report of a collision involving a white Kia Rio and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a young man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Appeal launched after teenager taken to hospital following collision with a Kia.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision at the junction of St Marys Road and Fratton Road in Portsmouth last night.

"Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage of the collision?

"Anyone with information should contact us online or call 101 quoting the reference 44230391990. You can submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.”

If you have any information, contact the police. Click here for more information.

