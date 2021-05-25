Portchester road closed after two- car crash as driver is taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital

One of the motorists was taken to hospital

The collision, involving two cars, happened on Leith Avenue in Portchester at around 9.15am today.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said one of the drivers involved was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A spokesman added: ‘We received a 999 call at 09.15am with the caller reporting a two-car collision on Leith Avenue, Portchester. We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

‘One of the drivers involved was suspected of having a medical episode at the wheel and has been taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment.

‘A second patient – a passenger in the second vehicle involved – sustained a facial cut and they are going to be treated by one of our specialist practitioners at the scene to avoid having to also go to the QA to have their wound closed.’

Portchester fire station tweeted: ‘Pump and Cosham fire station mobilised to an RTC trapped in Leith Avenue, Portchester. RTC involving (two) vehicles on highway. One car on its side. All persons self extricated prior to arrival and being assessed by SCAS.

‘Scene made safe with assistance from (police).’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘We were called to Leith Avenue in Portchester at 9.15am following reports of a collision involving two cars and that one of them had overturned.

‘The road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident.’

