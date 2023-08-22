News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Portsmouth car parking charges - how much it costs to park in the city

Increases to on-street parking charges across Portsmouth came info force from April for the new financial year.
By Josh Wright
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

Initial plans to bring in new winter parking charges at Canoe Lake and along Eastney Esplanade were dropped following concerns it would put off visitors.

The changes to on-street parking charges across the city are:

Elm Grove, Southsea, introduced from April 5

The city council will be increasing the cost of parking. Picture: Lisa FergusonThe city council will be increasing the cost of parking. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
The city council will be increasing the cost of parking. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
Most Popular
  • One hour will remain free
  • Two hours increased from £1.60 to £1.80
  • Three hours increased from £2.60 to £2.90
  • Four hours increased from £3.60 to £4
  • Five hours increased from £4.60 to £5.10
  • Six hours increased from £8.20 to £8.80
  • Over six hours increased from £12.40 to £13.10

Heathfield Road and London Road, introduced from April 5

  • Thirty minutes will remain 60p
  • One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • All day from £10.30 to £11.20
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kingston Crescent, Flathouse Road and Nancy Road, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20

Fratton Road; High Street, Cosham; and Selbourne Terrace, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from 90p to £1
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20

City centre, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from £1.70 to £1.80
  • Two hours increased from £2.70 to £2.90
  • Three hours increased from £3.60 to £3.90
  • Four hours increased from £4.60 to £5
  • Five hours increased from £8.20 to £8.70
  • Over five hours increased from £12.40 to £13

Seafront, introduced from April 3

  • One hour increased from £1.90 to £2
  • Two hours increased from £3.20 to £3.40
  • Three hours increased from £4.20 to £4.50
  • Four hours increased from £5.20 to £5.60
  • Six hours increased from £6.70 to £7.30
  • Eight hours increased from £8.80 to £9.60
  • Over eight hours increased from £12.40 to £13.30
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea