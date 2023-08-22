Portsmouth car parking charges - how much it costs to park in the city
Increases to on-street parking charges across Portsmouth came info force from April for the new financial year.
By Josh Wright
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
Initial plans to bring in new winter parking charges at Canoe Lake and along Eastney Esplanade were dropped following concerns it would put off visitors.
The changes to on-street parking charges across the city are:
Elm Grove, Southsea, introduced from April 5
- One hour will remain free
- Two hours increased from £1.60 to £1.80
- Three hours increased from £2.60 to £2.90
- Four hours increased from £3.60 to £4
- Five hours increased from £4.60 to £5.10
- Six hours increased from £8.20 to £8.80
- Over six hours increased from £12.40 to £13.10
Heathfield Road and London Road, introduced from April 5
- Thirty minutes will remain 60p
- One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
- Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
- Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
- Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
- Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
- Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
- All day from £10.30 to £11.20
Kingston Crescent, Flathouse Road and Nancy Road, introduced from April 5
- One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
- Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
- Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
- Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
- Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
- Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
- Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20
Fratton Road; High Street, Cosham; and Selbourne Terrace, introduced from April 5
- One hour increased from 90p to £1
- Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
- Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
- Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
- Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
- Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
- Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20
City centre, introduced from April 5
- One hour increased from £1.70 to £1.80
- Two hours increased from £2.70 to £2.90
- Three hours increased from £3.60 to £3.90
- Four hours increased from £4.60 to £5
- Five hours increased from £8.20 to £8.70
- Over five hours increased from £12.40 to £13
Seafront, introduced from April 3
- One hour increased from £1.90 to £2
- Two hours increased from £3.20 to £3.40
- Three hours increased from £4.20 to £4.50
- Four hours increased from £5.20 to £5.60
- Six hours increased from £6.70 to £7.30
- Eight hours increased from £8.80 to £9.60
- Over eight hours increased from £12.40 to £13.30