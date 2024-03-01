News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth city centre: Roadworks in 11 pictures including Commercial Road, Lake Road and Palmerston Road in Southsea

Roadworks are a common feature of Portsmouth city centre at the moment – here are some new images of ongoing maintainence projects.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT

Projects which have closed parts of the city include the transformation of Commercial Road and the creation of a new bus gate in Charlotte Street, which have seen pedestrian areas cordoned off.

NOW READ: Portsmouth City Council regeneration project continues

NOW READ: Work begins in Portsmouth city centre as bus gate is created

Here are 11 images of Portsmouth roadworks, taken on Thursday, February 29. You can find out more information about issues affecting Portsmouth traffic here. You can also keep track on construction projects taking place in the city on the Portsmouth City Council website here.

The creation of the new bus gate in Charlotte Street, which is a short section of road only buses and bicycles can use, started on Monday, February 5 and is planned for completion in May 2024. It is part of a multi million pound project to improve travelling by bus, walking and cycling across Portsmouth. The city council said the bus gate between Charlotte Street and Commercial Road North, east of Eden Street will enable buses travelling out of the City Centre to avoid other vehicles and provide faster journey times to passengers.

1. Portsmouth roadworks - Charlotte Street

The creation of the new bus gate in Charlotte Street, which is a short section of road only buses and bicycles can use, started on Monday, February 5 and is planned for completion in May 2024. It is part of a multi million pound project to improve travelling by bus, walking and cycling across Portsmouth. The city council said the bus gate between Charlotte Street and Commercial Road North, east of Eden Street will enable buses travelling out of the City Centre to avoid other vehicles and provide faster journey times to passengers. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Roadworks behind Cascades Shopphing Centre, pictured on February 29 2024.

2. Portsmouth roadworks

Roadworks behind Cascades Shopphing Centre, pictured on February 29 2024. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Roadworks in Edinburgh Road, near Commercial Road in Portsmouth city centre.

3. Portsmouth roadworks - Edinburgh Road

Roadworks in Edinburgh Road, near Commercial Road in Portsmouth city centre. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Roadworks taking place on the A3 - adjacent to Unicorn Road - in Portsmouth city centre.

4. Portsmouth roadworks

Roadworks taking place on the A3 - adjacent to Unicorn Road - in Portsmouth city centre. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthWorkPortsmouth City Council