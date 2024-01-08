Portsmouth delays worsen due to traffic incident on A3M amidst Eastern Road Southern Water burst sewer disruption
Journeys will be slowed by roughly 20 minutes between Hilsea and Farlington. It comes as part of Eastern Road, the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road, remains shut as Southern Water continue to try and fix a burst sewer pipe.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports: “#A27 Eastbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea and #A3M #Farlington due to an incident on the hard shoulder.”
The traffic monitoring system earlier reported delays on the A3M southbound between Waterlooville and the Havant bypass due to Eastern Road southbound being shut.