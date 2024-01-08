News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth delays worsen due to traffic incident on A3M amidst Eastern Road Southern Water burst sewer disruption

More delays are expected for Portsmouth motorists as traffic backs on to the A27 from the M27 due to an incident – amidst ongoing disruption caused by a burst sewer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Jan 2024, 18:37 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 18:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Journeys will be slowed by roughly 20 minutes between Hilsea and Farlington. It comes as part of Eastern Road, the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road, remains shut as Southern Water continue to try and fix a burst sewer pipe.

NOW READ: Southern Water say southbound carriageway on track to reopen

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports: “#A27 Eastbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea and #A3M #Farlington due to an incident on the hard shoulder.”

The traffic monitoring system earlier reported delays on the A3M southbound between Waterlooville and the Havant bypass due to Eastern Road southbound being shut.

Related topics:PortsmouthA27M27