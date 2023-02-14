The weather forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of the UK, with fog expected to remain in the area until around 10am. Eyewitness accounts suggest areas such as Southwick and Swanmore have been particularly affected this morning.

Commuters have been advised to also expect potential delays.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of Hampshire this morning. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Posting the warning online, the Met Office said: ‘Areas of fog are likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning. [Expect] delays or cancellations to flights, with slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

‘Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous. Fog can drift rapidly and is often patchy.

