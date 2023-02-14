Portsmouth fog: Motorists and commuters urged to be cautious as yellow weather warning issued for fog
THICK fog has covered large parts of Portsmouth and the surrounding area this morning – prompting a warning from the Met Office.
The weather forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of the UK, with fog expected to remain in the area until around 10am. Eyewitness accounts suggest areas such as Southwick and Swanmore have been particularly affected this morning.
Commuters have been advised to also expect potential delays.
Posting the warning online, the Met Office said: ‘Areas of fog are likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning. [Expect] delays or cancellations to flights, with slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.
‘Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous. Fog can drift rapidly and is often patchy.
‘Drive very slowly with dipped headlights – watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement or road.’