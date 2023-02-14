News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portsmouth fog: Motorists and commuters urged to be cautious as yellow weather warning issued for fog

THICK fog has covered large parts of Portsmouth and the surrounding area this morning – prompting a warning from the Met Office.

By David George
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 7:34am

The weather forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of the UK, with fog expected to remain in the area until around 10am. Eyewitness accounts suggest areas such as Southwick and Swanmore have been particularly affected this morning.

SEE ALSO: Community pays tribute to kitesurfing legend David Cummings

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commuters have been advised to also expect potential delays.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of Hampshire this morning. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Most Popular

Posting the warning online, the Met Office said: ‘Areas of fog are likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning. [Expect] delays or cancellations to flights, with slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

‘Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous. Fog can drift rapidly and is often patchy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Drive very slowly with dipped headlights – watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement or road.’

MotoristsPortsmouthMet OfficeCommunity