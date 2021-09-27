A shortage of HGV drivers has meant that some garages have been unable to restock amid a weekend of panic buying.

There were long queues at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area on Friday, which carried over into the weekend.

To make matters worse drivers could face further disruption at petrol stations as tanker drivers delivering fuel to forecourts across the south are balloting for industrial action, The News can reveal.

A Shell petrol station which is out of fuel. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

If you are in need of refueling today, you might be wondering if your nearest pump has petrol or diesel.

The News will be providing an updating list of the petrol stations that have fuel – and the ones that have run dry.

You can see that below – and we will add to it as we get confirmation on the status of the petrol stations across the Portsmouth area.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates!

Petrol Station fuel status latest

Tesco Fratton petrol station – out of fuel

Shell Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth – out of fuel

Esso Milton Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel

Shell, Kettering Terrace, Portsmouth – out of fuel

Shell Hilsea – out of fuel

BP Eastern Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel

BP Commercial Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel

Sainsbury’s petrol station, Farlington – out of fuel

Esso, London Road, North End, Portsmouth – was out of fuel last night

Tesco petrol station, Clement Atlee Way, Cosham – closed

Shell Stubbington – out of fuel

Shell Titchfield – out of fuel

BP Park Lane, Bedhampton – out of fuel

Shell London Road, Waterlooville – out of fuel

BP service station & vapestore, Elettra Way, Waterlooville – out of fuel

