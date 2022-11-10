Portsmouth girl hit by bus in Fratton is in 'critical condition' in hospital, her mother claims
A TEENAGE girl who was hit by a bus in Fratton is in a critical condition in hospital, according to a family source.
On November 1, a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Goldsmith Avenue. Emergency services were called to the scene and according to Hampshire Constabulary, she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.
Now, a member of her family has contacted The News with a saddening update on her condition.
The girl’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the teenager is in a critical condition, and was transferred from QA Hospital to Southampton for further treatment. Since then, the youngster has apparently been in for surgery on four separate occasions, including surgery on her brain.
Her mother added that the family is remaining at the hospital by the girl’s side, and are receiving regular updates from NHS staff on her condition.