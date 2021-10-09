Portsmouth man charged with drink-driving after car crashes into parked vehicles in Buckland

A CAR has landed on its side after a late-night crash into parked cars in Portsmouth.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:04 am
Updated Saturday, 9th October 2021, 12:28 pm

The vehicle was spotted at around 9pm on Friday in George Street, Buckland, near its junction with Shearer Road.

Emergency services shut the section of the road last night during the incident.

Crash in George Street near Shearer Road, Portsmouth, on October 8 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Police were called at 8.53pm after the black Kia Sportage hit two parked cars and rolled onto its side.

Maciej Wawrzyniak, 38, of Lower Brookfield Road, Fratton, has been charged with drink-driving.

He was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 27.

