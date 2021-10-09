The vehicle was spotted at around 9pm on Friday in George Street, Buckland, near its junction with Shearer Road.

Emergency services shut the section of the road last night during the incident.

Crash in George Street near Shearer Road, Portsmouth, on October 8 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Police were called at 8.53pm after the black Kia Sportage hit two parked cars and rolled onto its side.

Maciej Wawrzyniak, 38, of Lower Brookfield Road, Fratton, has been charged with drink-driving.

He was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 27.

