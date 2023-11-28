Portsmouth residents will be able to catch the bus to a Christmas pantomime at a discounted rate, thanks to a festive deal.

Local bus operator First Solent has teamed up with Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre to offer a special ‘5 for £5’ bus ticket for people heading to Hook: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan.

The special ‘5 for £5’ return ticket, will be valid for any five people of any age going to the panto performances at Kings Theatre over the Christmas period, making getting there by bus only £1 return per person.

Theatre goers will be able to purchase the ticket directly from the driver, two hours before the start of the performance and it will be valid for two hours after the curtain closes.

Tickets will be valid on the Service 2 route to Gunwharf, City Centre, Eastney, Hilsea, Cosham and Paulsgrove as well as The Kings Theatre, with buses up-to every 10 minutes.

This year’s panto at Portsmouth’s Kings is Hook: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan Panto. Starring as Captain Hook is Shaun Williamson, best known for his stint as “Barry” from BBC’s Eastenders and Extras alongside James “Arg” Argent as Peter Pan, who is swapping Essex for the south coast once again having appeared in panto at the Kings in 2015. Shaun and James will be joined by Pompey Panto legend Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee.

James Eustace, Commercial Director for First Bus South, said: “Panto is a family tradition and we’re entering into the spirit of Christmas with this special deal. This a great way to not have to worry about parking, and be able to relax on the journey with regular buses which stop right outside the theatre.”

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with First Bus to make travelling to the legendary #PompeyPanto even cheaper and easier! Theatre for all is of huge importance to us at The Kings and with initiatives like this from First Bus and our £10 tickets we are doing all we can to make the magic of #PompeyPanto available to as many people as possible."