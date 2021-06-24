Portsmouth park and ride to reopen with services to Gunwharf Quays and Victoria Park

The service, which operates from a car park near Junction 1 of the M275, will reopen on Monday, July 19.

It will see buses once again run to The Hard Interchange near Gunwharf Quays and Victoria Park in the city centre every 15 minutes during the week and every 10 minutes at weekends.

A day ticket for the service will cost £4, while a flexipass ticket for 30 journeys anytime within a year costs £30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Park and Ride at Tipner. Picture: Paul Jacobs (141038-9)

Portsmouth City Council is working closely with bus operator, First Solent, to ensure that coronavirus safety measures are in place, including enhanced cleaning in waiting areas and on buses, and making hand sanitisers readily accessible, according to Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation.

She said: ‘I'm delighted that we're able to re-open Park & Ride from 19th July. The service is perfect for commuters and visitors wanting to reach the city relaxed, refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

‘It also plays a key role in our commitment towards developing cleaner air for Portsmouth.

Buses at the Hard Interchange. Photo credit: Portsmouth City Council.

‘As life begins to return to normal, with people returning to workplaces and making the most of the city's shopping and leisure facilities, it's great to be able to celebrate the return of Park & Ride, providing a quick and easy way to get into the city.

‘If you haven't used Park & Ride yet, visit our website to find out more and give it a try.’

Existing smartcard customers can contact the council to have their smartcard extended in preparation for the returning service.

Customers who would like to claim a refund for unused smartcard journeys during the closure can do so by emailing [email protected]

The park and ride service will run from 6.30am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, and then 7.30am to 8pm on Saturdays, and 8.30am to 6.45pm on Sundays.

Full timetables, maps, and tariffs can be found at parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron