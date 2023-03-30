The changes to existing fees were approved unanimously as part of the city council’s cross-party budget agreed in February.

Initial plans to bring in new winter parking charges at Canoe Lake and along Eastney Esplanade were dropped following concerns it would put off visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council will be increasing the cost of parking. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Most of the increases will be introduced on Wednesday, April 5, however changes at the seafront will come into force on next Monday, April 3.

Councillors approved the new charges in a bid to fill a multi-million pound blackhole in its finances brought largely by the economic tumoil of the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The council is affected by the cost of living crisis like everyone else,’ the council’s leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said at the time. ‘Things like rising inflation and energy costs mean the things we do are going to cost us more money.’

The changes to on-street parking charges are:

Elm Grove, Southsea, introduced from April 5

One hour will remain free

Two hours increased from £1.60 to £1.80

Three hours increased from £2.60 to £2.90

Four hours increased from £3.60 to £4

Five hours increased from £4.60 to £5.10

Six hours increased from £8.20 to £8.80

Over six hours increased from £12.40 to £13.10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield Road and London Road, introduced from April 5

Thirty minutes will remain 60p

One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20

Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30

Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40

Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50

Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7

Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20

All day from £10.30 to £11.20

Kingston Crescent, Flathouse Road and Nancy Road, introduced from April 5

One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20

Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30

Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40

Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50

Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7

Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20

Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fratton Road; High Street, Cosham; and Selbourne Terrace, introduced from April 5

One hour increased from 90p to £1

Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30

Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40

Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50

Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7

Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20

Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20

City centre, introduced from April 5

One hour increased from £1.70 to £1.80

Two hours increased from £2.70 to £2.90

Three hours increased from £3.60 to £3.90

Four hours increased from £4.60 to £5

Five hours increased from £8.20 to £8.70

Over five hours increased from £12.40 to £13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seafront, introduced from April 3