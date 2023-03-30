News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth parking charges to be increased next week - where prices are going up and when

Increases to on-street parking charges across Portsmouth will come in next week as the new financial year starts.

By Josh Wright
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The changes to existing fees were approved unanimously as part of the city council’s cross-party budget agreed in February.

Initial plans to bring in new winter parking charges at Canoe Lake and along Eastney Esplanade were dropped following concerns it would put off visitors.

The city council will be increasing the cost of parking. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
Most of the increases will be introduced on Wednesday, April 5, however changes at the seafront will come into force on next Monday, April 3.

Councillors approved the new charges in a bid to fill a multi-million pound blackhole in its finances brought largely by the economic tumoil of the last year.

‘The council is affected by the cost of living crisis like everyone else,’ the council’s leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said at the time. ‘Things like rising inflation and energy costs mean the things we do are going to cost us more money.’

The changes to on-street parking charges are:

Elm Grove, Southsea, introduced from April 5

  • One hour will remain free
  • Two hours increased from £1.60 to £1.80
  • Three hours increased from £2.60 to £2.90
  • Four hours increased from £3.60 to £4
  • Five hours increased from £4.60 to £5.10
  • Six hours increased from £8.20 to £8.80
  • Over six hours increased from £12.40 to £13.10
Heathfield Road and London Road, introduced from April 5

  • Thirty minutes will remain 60p
  • One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • All day from £10.30 to £11.20

Kingston Crescent, Flathouse Road and Nancy Road, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from £1.10 to £1.20
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20
Fratton Road; High Street, Cosham; and Selbourne Terrace, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from 90p to £1
  • Two hours increased from £2.10 to £2.30
  • Three hours increased from £3.10 to £3.40
  • Four hours increased from £4.10 to £4.50
  • Six hours increased from £6.40 to £7
  • Eight hours increased from £8.40 to £9.20
  • Over eight hours from £10.30 to £11.20

City centre, introduced from April 5

  • One hour increased from £1.70 to £1.80
  • Two hours increased from £2.70 to £2.90
  • Three hours increased from £3.60 to £3.90
  • Four hours increased from £4.60 to £5
  • Five hours increased from £8.20 to £8.70
  • Over five hours increased from £12.40 to £13
Seafront, introduced from April 3

  • One hour increased from £1.90 to £2
  • Two hours increased from £3.20 to £3.40
  • Three hours increased from £4.20 to £4.50
  • Four hours increased from £5.20 to £5.60
  • Six hours increased from £6.70 to £7.30
  • Eight hours increased from £8.80 to £9.60
  • Over eight hours increased from £12.40 to £13.30
