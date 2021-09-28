Portsmouth petrol: Which petrol stations have queues near me? Latest traffic and travel updates across the Portsmouth area
QUEUES are being reported at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area.
A shortage of HGV drivers has caused issues with fuel supplies over the last few days.
There were long queues at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area on Friday, which carried over into the weekend.
To make matters worse drivers could face further disruption at petrol stations as tanker drivers delivering fuel to forecourts across the south are balloting for industrial action, The News can reveal.
A number of petrol stations across the city were closed on Monday.
Queues are now being reported at petrol stations across the area today.
Live traffic updates from Portsmouth
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 11:10
Irn-Bru deliveries suffer from HGV driver shortage
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to make deliveries of its drinks due to the HGV and supply chain issues.
The company said it continues to “monitor closely” the situation and is hopeful the issues can be resolved soon.
Updating the stock market, bosses said: “In recent weeks we have seen increased challenges across the UK road haulage fleet, associated in part with the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting customer deliveries and inbound materials.
“In addition, the risks associated with the wider labour pool and the current Covid-19 pandemic response are areas we continue to monitor closely.”
Taxi drivers urge people to be ‘considerate’ when fueling up
Taxi drivers have urged people to be ‘considerate’ and not to buy petrol unless they ‘really need it’ as the mounting fuel crisis has started to hit the livelihoods of drivers.
Chaotic scenes including lengthy early-morning queues, arguments and even punch-ups have been seen at petrol stations as drivers battle to fill-up.
The spiralling situation has left taxi drivers turning down fares and being selective over which jobs they agree to as they are left in limbo over filling up their cars.
George Bodescu, who runs GRB Executive Cars in the city, said: ‘It is crazy and ridiculous. I rely on fuel for my work. My wellbeing and that of my family depends on it too.’
Oil companies expect rush for petrol to ease soon
The oil companies have said they expect the pressure on forecourts to ease in the coming days, with many cars carrying more fuel than usual.
However the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), Brian Madderson, said that there was little sign of that happening.
“Disappointingly the messages I’m getting this morning from our retailers are that panic buying does continue,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
“One of the reasons for this is social media. As soon as the tanker arrives at a filling station people on social media are advising that a tanker has arrived and it is like bees to a honeypot.
“Everyone flocks there and within a few hours it is out again.”
Heavy traffic on Goldsmith Avenue
AA’s traffic map is showing heavy delays on Goldsmith Avenue this morning.
Bus services disrupted in Portsmouth
Huge queues at Asda last night
There were very long queues at the Asda in Fratton on Monday evening.
