A shortage of HGV drivers has caused issues with fuel supplies over the last few days.

There were long queues at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area on Friday, which carried over into the weekend.

To make matters worse drivers could face further disruption at petrol stations as tanker drivers delivering fuel to forecourts across the south are balloting for industrial action, The News can reveal.

A number of petrol stations across the city were closed on Monday.

Queues are now being reported at petrol stations across the area today.

A Shell petrol station which is out of fuel. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

