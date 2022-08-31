Portsmouth Rail Travel: 'Disruption' expected on routes between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant railway stations following staff shortage
STAFF shortages caused by illness are expected to cause disruption on major Portsmouth railway routes.
South Western Railway reported that commuters may face delays until midday.
This is due to a number of signalling staff being taken ill – resulting in all lines between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant stations being closed this morning.
Everything is open, but delays are likely.
South Western Railway reported on Twitter: ‘Following signalling staff being taken ill between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant all lines are now open.
‘Train services may be disrupted through this area.
‘We've received an update and now expect disruption to services until 12:00.’
Commuters can find more information on the SWR journey planner.
