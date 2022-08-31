News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Rail Travel: 'Disruption' expected on routes between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant railway stations following staff shortage

STAFF shortages caused by illness are expected to cause disruption on major Portsmouth railway routes.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:10 am

South Western Railway reported that commuters may face delays until midday.

This is due to a number of signalling staff being taken ill – resulting in all lines between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant stations being closed this morning.

Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)

Everything is open, but delays are likely.

South Western Railway reported on Twitter: ‘Following signalling staff being taken ill between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant all lines are now open.

Train services may be disrupted through this area.

‘We've received an update and now expect disruption to services until 12:00.’

Commuters can find more information on the SWR journey planner.

