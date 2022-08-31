Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Western Railway reported that commuters may face delays until midday.

This is due to a number of signalling staff being taken ill – resulting in all lines between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant stations being closed this morning.

Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everything is open, but delays are likely.

South Western Railway reported on Twitter: ‘Following signalling staff being taken ill between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant all lines are now open.

‘Train services may be disrupted through this area.

‘We've received an update and now expect disruption to services until 12:00.’

Commuters can find more information on the SWR journey planner.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.