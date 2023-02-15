The shocking post received 75 comments and six shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino Elemento wrote: ‘They spend more money on employing wardens than spending money on fixing the parking issue.’

Parking charge notices plastered on a car windscreen

Faye Ansell echoed their concerns of parking issues in the city, adding: ‘Probably because they come round at 2am to ticket people whose choice was to drive around all night or put their car on double yellow lines, because there physically are no spaces. Before I got my garage I would frequently not be able to park within several roads if I was home after 4pm or any time at weekends.’

Ian Sands also wrote: ‘If you complain about commercial vehicles parking on street you get told that they are public roads so can park where they like, then the council puts charging machines on other public streets and make a shed load of money from it. Nice double standards.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad