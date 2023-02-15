Portsmouth reacts to reports that nearly 200 parking tickets were issued each day in the city in first half of 2022
FRUSTRATED motorists have slammed the cities ‘parking issue’ following reports that almost 200 parking fines were issued in the city in the first half of 2022.
Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 33,462 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were handed out by Portsmouth City Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 186 each day – and people on The News’ Facebook page yesterday have had their say on the matter.
The shocking post received 75 comments and six shares.
Dino Elemento wrote: ‘They spend more money on employing wardens than spending money on fixing the parking issue.’
Faye Ansell echoed their concerns of parking issues in the city, adding: ‘Probably because they come round at 2am to ticket people whose choice was to drive around all night or put their car on double yellow lines, because there physically are no spaces. Before I got my garage I would frequently not be able to park within several roads if I was home after 4pm or any time at weekends.’
Ian Sands also wrote: ‘If you complain about commercial vehicles parking on street you get told that they are public roads so can park where they like, then the council puts charging machines on other public streets and make a shed load of money from it. Nice double standards.’
Adrian Davis said: ‘And where is this money spent certainly not on increasing legal parking spaces for residents it’s simply a profit making exercise at a cost of residents of Portsmouth.’