Portsmouth road closed by firefighters after fire involving gas canisters breaks out

Crews from Cosham and Southsea fire stations were called to London Road in Hilsea this morning, to the north of the Coach and Horses pub. The road was closed to motorists while firefighters dealt with a fire nearby.

Posting about the incident on social media, Cosham Fire Station tweeted: ‘[We] attended a commercial premises with a fire involving an acetylene cylinder. On arrival flames were coming from the cylinders – they were cooled and extinguished with jets and monitored with thermal imaging cameras.

Firefighters closed off part of London Road due to the incident. Picture: Cosham Fire Station

'Cordons were put in place with the immediate area evacuated and the road closed. The fire did not spread within the building.

‘For more information on acetylene or to let us know if you have acetylene in your premises see our website.’

