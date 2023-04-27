News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
Less than a minute ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
10 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
1 hour ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
14 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit

Portsmouth to Isle of Wight ferry travel: Passengers face heavy delays to Fishbourne due to maintenance work

Ferry passengers who are travelling between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight are facing heavy delays.

By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

Wightlink has reported that services between the city and Fishbourne are overrunning this morning due to maintenance issues. Some customers will have to wait up to two hours to catch their allotted ferry.

NOW READ: 'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'kind and caring' son Jake Norman, 16, who died on railway in Cosham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ferry company reported on Twitter: ‘Good Morning all, Fishbourne to Portsmouth is running with delays of up to 2 hours due to overrunning maintenance of the shore mooring systems at Portsmouth. We are working to reduce this delay.’

Passengers trying to get a ferry between Fishbourne and Portsmouth will face major delays. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak - @MarcinJ_PhotosPassengers trying to get a ferry between Fishbourne and Portsmouth will face major delays. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak - @MarcinJ_Photos
Passengers trying to get a ferry between Fishbourne and Portsmouth will face major delays. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak - @MarcinJ_Photos
Most Popular

Wightlink Travel said they will give regular updates on the social media platform until 6pm this evening.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Related topics:PortsmouthPassengersIsle of WightTwitter