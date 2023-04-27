Wightlink has reported that services between the city and Fishbourne are overrunning this morning due to maintenance issues. Some customers will have to wait up to two hours to catch their allotted ferry.

The ferry company reported on Twitter: ‘Good Morning all, Fishbourne to Portsmouth is running with delays of up to 2 hours due to overrunning maintenance of the shore mooring systems at Portsmouth. We are working to reduce this delay.’

Passengers trying to get a ferry between Fishbourne and Portsmouth will face major delays. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak - @MarcinJ_Photos

Wightlink Travel said they will give regular updates on the social media platform until 6pm this evening.

