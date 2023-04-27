Portsmouth to Isle of Wight ferry travel: Passengers face heavy delays to Fishbourne due to maintenance work
Ferry passengers who are travelling between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight are facing heavy delays.
Wightlink has reported that services between the city and Fishbourne are overrunning this morning due to maintenance issues. Some customers will have to wait up to two hours to catch their allotted ferry.
NOW READ: 'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'kind and caring' son Jake Norman, 16, who died on railway in Cosham
The ferry company reported on Twitter: ‘Good Morning all, Fishbourne to Portsmouth is running with delays of up to 2 hours due to overrunning maintenance of the shore mooring systems at Portsmouth. We are working to reduce this delay.’
Wightlink Travel said they will give regular updates on the social media platform until 6pm this evening.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.