Brittany Ferries has confirmed it will reopen the service for passengers, after three years in which it has been a freight-only route, since the start of the pandemic.

Tickets have gone on sale for voyages taking place from March 1, 2023.

Passengers will travel on Brittany Ferries’ 114-cabin Cotentin. Cotentin hosts a self-service restaurant, bar and small shop. Prices start from £109 for a car and two passengers each way.

‘This is great news for travellers and for the city of Portsmouth,’ said Paul Acheson, director of sales and marketing, Brittany Ferries. ‘Once again Portsmouth, our UK hub, will connect travellers with four destinations in Normandy and Brittany, as well as two in northern Spain.

‘Le Havre is a fantastic destination in itself. It’s a Unesco World Heritage Site renowned for the towering St Joseph’s Church, famous gardens and a fantastic beach, which is one of its best kept secrets. But it is also gateway to the Seine Maritime region and the many treasures this area holds, such as the famous arch of Etretat.’

As well as Portsmouth to Le Havre, the ship will carry passengers on Le-Havre to Rosslare. Her schedule includes one round-trip to each destination:

On Sundays and Thursdays Cotentin will run from Le Havre to Portsmouth, leaving at 5.30pm and arriving at 10pm. Then she will return to Le Havre, leaving Portsmouth at 11.30pm and arriving at 8.30am.