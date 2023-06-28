Portsmouth traffic: A27 in North Harbour reopened after earlier collision in Southampton Road
At around 5.30pm, emergency services rushed to the A27 Southampton road following an incident between two vehicles outside the Premier Inn, with the the junction on the westbound side at the junction with Compass Road blocked.
Now, emergency services have cleared the area and the westbound carriageway has been reopened.
Westbound traffic was being diverted through the retail park while emergency services dealt with the collision.
An eyewitness said at the time of the crash: ‘I just hope everyone is okay, it looks like a nasty one. I feel sorry for anyone trying to get this way too it is going to take ages for people to get home.’