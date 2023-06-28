The scene of this evening's collision. Picture: David George

At around 5.30pm, emergency services rushed to the A27 Southampton road following an incident between two vehicles outside the Premier Inn, with the the junction on the westbound side at the junction with Compass Road blocked.

Now, emergency services have cleared the area and the westbound carriageway has been reopened.

Westbound traffic was being diverted through the retail park while emergency services dealt with the collision.