Portsmouth traffic: City centre road closures this weekend as work to create new bus lane continues
Lake Road will be closed between the Cornmill Street roundabout and Lake Road roundabout from 8pm on Friday, October 20 and re-open at 6am on Monday, October 23. The road will reopen earlier if the works are completed ahead of time, with emergency gas repairs also being carried out at the same time. Residential access to Alexandra Road will be maintained.
A new bus lane will be created between the Lake Road roundabout and Cornmill Roundabout, while improvements will also be made to the existing roundabout to make is easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross.
Two tiger crossings – where people and bikes can travel at the same time – will be made and dedicated cycle paths will also be created, separating them from traffic west of the roundabout.
A spokesman for Portsmouth City Council said: “During this time the bus stop adjacent to the Cornmill Street roundabout will be suspended, this will affect First Bus service 3, 7 and Stagecoach service 23. Please use the nearest stops in the city centre or Lake Road west. There will also be emergency gas works carried out by SGN this weekend, so a future road closure is avoided.“At times the works during the night may be noisy; however by working 24 days over the weekend we will be reducing the longer-term disruption.”
It comes as lanes restrictions are brought in on Market Way with only one lane open until Friday.
This weekend’s closures will also be followed by further closures northbound on Church Street starting at 8pm on October 23 and re-opening at 6am on November 6. The closure will be in place between the junction of Staunton Street to Lake Road roundabout and there will be no access to or from Church Street; residents on Cornwallis Crescent can follow the alternative route on Staunton Street.For further information on the schemes that will improve bus travel times, visit the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit website at https://ow.ly/Wqtw50PXMKk.