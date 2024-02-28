News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Crash on London Road causing severe delays with residents diverting traffic

Traffic is building up on a busy street in Portsmouth following a crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
Residents are diverting traffic around two damaged cars in London Road, North End, this afternoon.

The crash took place at roughly 3.20pm.

Video footage shows a bus and other vehicles queueing near the crash site amid a light rain shower.

The collision involved a black Nissan and a light blue KIA. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

