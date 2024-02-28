Portsmouth traffic: Crash on London Road causing severe delays with residents diverting traffic
Traffic is building up on a busy street in Portsmouth following a crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents are diverting traffic around two damaged cars in London Road, North End, this afternoon.
The crash took place at roughly 3.20pm.
Video footage shows a bus and other vehicles queueing near the crash site amid a light rain shower.
The collision involved a black Nissan and a light blue KIA. Emergency services are heading to the scene.