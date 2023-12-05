No trains will be running to London Waterloo from Portsmouth tomorrow due to industrial action.

South Western Railway (SWR) announced last week that an “extremely limited service” and timetable would be operating. The ASLEF union, which represents train drivers, have already been taking part in strikes – from December 1 – and will continue to December 9.

Tomorrow, SWR drivers are taking strike action and means that Portsmouth passengers will have to find alternative modes of transport. Trains will only be running London Waterloo and Basingstoke, Feltham, Woking, Guildford and between Basingstoke and Salisbury. Services will be operating between 7am and 7pm.

No trains will run to London Waterlooville from Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth and Southsea railway stations. Trains will only operate between Basingstoke and London on December 6 due to ASLEF rail strikes. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013)

No other services on the network will be used. SWR chief operating officer, Stuart Meek, said: “We’re sorry that national industrial action will again impact SWR services for the first nine days of December. ASLEF will take strike action on Wednesday 6 December, meaning we will run an extremely limited service, and we must urge our customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on that day.

"During other days of industrial action, customers should check their entire journeys before setting off, as there will be some cancellations and drivers at other operators may be on strike. We know that this is a busy time of year as we approach Christmas, so we would like to thank customers for their continued patience and understanding.” ASLEF has also told its members not to work overtime.