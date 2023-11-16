Portsmouth Train Travel: Signalling fault at Cosham causing severe problems for railway commuters
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Western Railway (SWR) and Southern Rail have both reported problems at Cosham Railway Station this afternoon. SWR said: “Due to a signalling problem at Cosham trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.
NOW READ: Bronze cannon stolen from Royal Armouries collection with artefacts missing from Fort Nelson
"This means that trains travelling towards Portsmouth and Havant will be required to come to a stop and seek verbal permission from the signaller to proceed. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.
“We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.” Southern Rail added: “We've been advised that due to a fault with the signalling system in the Cosham area, services towards Havant, then Brighton or London Victoria will be delayed by up to 15 minutes.
Some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations en route."