South Western Railway (SWR) and Southern Rail have both reported problems at Cosham Railway Station this afternoon. SWR said: “Due to a signalling problem at Cosham trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

"This means that trains travelling towards Portsmouth and Havant will be required to come to a stop and seek verbal permission from the signaller to proceed. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

Cosham Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.

“We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.” Southern Rail added: “We've been advised that due to a fault with the signalling system in the Cosham area, services towards Havant, then Brighton or London Victoria will be delayed by up to 15 minutes.