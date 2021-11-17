Earlier today passengers were warned about a ‘police incident’ that was causing train disruption in Portsmouth.

South Western Railway said that trains this morning were ‘cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem’, which is occurring as ‘the police are dealing with an incident at Fratton’.

Now police have confirmed that they were called to Fratton station at 6.17am after reports of an assault on a train.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: ‘Paramedics also attended and a man has been taken to hospital for assessment.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection. Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 55 of 17/11/21 .’