Portsmouth trains: Services may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' heading towards city due to fault near Haslemere

Railway passengers heading to Portsmouth may face problems due to a technical fault on the line.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read

South Western Railway (SWR) reported a track circuit failure between Haslemere and Liphook earlier this afternoon. The train company warned people could face severe disruption. They said: ‘Due to a track circuit failure between Haslemere and Liphook trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Portsmouth. Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’ SWR reports that disruption is expected until 6pm this evening. ‘As investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does,’ they said on Twitter.

There is also a signalling problem between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth and Southsea stations, with trains expected to be delayed by up to ten minutes. Further information, and details on how to claim compensation, can be found on the SWR website.

South Western Railway is among the many franchises to be disrupted by the latest strikes.
